Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating an early morning shooting on the 400 block of S. Beveridge Street.
Officers were called out to a home on S. Beveridge St. around 12:42 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 in reference to shots fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they learned that home was hit by bullets, which caused damage.
No one was hurt.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time, but the investigation into the incident active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
