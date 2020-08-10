Graves Co. reports 9 more COVID-19 cases

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported nine more COVID-19 cases on August 10.
The case details can be found below:
- A Graves County resident in his 40s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 30s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her teens tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his 20s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 20s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his 20s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in his 60s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 60s tested positive
- A Graves County resident in her 70s tested positive
All the individuals are at home in isolation.
There have been 554 confirmed cases in the county.
