Gov. Parson to attend broadband development event in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a second visit to the Heartland in less than a week.
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, Gov. Parson will be attending a broadband development event at SEMO Electric Cooperative in Sikeston.
A time has not been set for the event.
Parson has stated in the past how critical broadband access is to education, healthcare, business and essential for infrastructure.
On July 2, Parson extended the Missouri Broadband Grant Program through 2027.
The program was created in 2018 to help providers, communities, counties, and regions invest in broadband infrastructure for unserved and underserved areas.
