Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his daily briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.
On Sunday, the Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 425 new COVID-19 cases and one virus related death.
Gov. Beshear said nine of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.
Currently, 34,982 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Kentucky, including 773 deaths.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, the number of recoveries and total number of Kentuckians tested for COVID-19 will not be available until Monday afternoon.
