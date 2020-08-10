First Alert: Very hot and humid, Heat Advisory in effect

(KFVS) - AC units will be working overtime today. It’s going to be a hot one.
Afternoon highs will be in the 90s, but it will feel like the 100s.
Due to the extreme heat indices, a heat advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m.
Pop-up showers and storms are also possible this afternoon.
Tonight, storm chances ramp-up.
A storm complex will move through the Heartland during the early morning hours on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says the storms could be strong to severe with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds.
In addition to hot temps and high humidity, rain and storm chances continue every day this week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.