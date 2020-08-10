Egyptian Health Department reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 3 more COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases in southeastern Illinois. (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By Jessica Ladd | August 10, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 5:06 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases in southeastern Illinois.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One female, in his 40s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One female, in her 40s, case status in progress
  • One male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 132 lab confirmed positives, including two deaths.

White County has had a total of 74 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 52 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.