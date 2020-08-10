Demolition of Franklin County Courthouse underway in Benton, Ill.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Demolition of the Franklin County Courthouse is underway in Benton, Illinois.
The demolition of the 145-year-old building was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The completion of tearing down the structure, located at the Public Square in Benton, and the clean-up is expected to take less than two weeks.
Construction to build a new three-story courthouse is scheduled to begin on Sept. 1, 2020.
Franklin County Board members are expected to award the bid for building the new courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The budget for the new 46,000 square-foot structure has been set at $13.8 million.
The county board said five of the six bids have come in below budget.
The new three-story courthouse will feature a main entrance on the west side and a sally-port on the south side of the building.
The construction is expected to be completed in late December 2021.
County offices and the court system have been temporarily moved to the Campbell Building, located across from the old courthouse at 901 Public Square.
For more information on the construction project, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.