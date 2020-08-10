1 death, 9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported one death on August 10.
The individual was a woman in her sixties.
The Health Department also reported nine more COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female – three in her twenties, one in her fifties, and one in her sixties
- Male – two in their twenties, and two in their forties
They are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 727 confirmed cases in the county, including 20 related deaths.
Nine individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 606 individuals.
There are 101 active cases in the county.
