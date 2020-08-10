Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois partners with school districts

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Before the Carbondale Elementary School District announced the plan to start the school year in remote learning officials had already started discussing and planning for how they would work together to meet the needs of the youth this fall due to COVID19.
With both the elementary and high school starting the school year 100% remote, school officials knew it would take a strong partnership to assure that the needs of many youth would need to be met.
On Monday, August 24 the Boys & Girls Clubs Southern Illinois’ Springer Street site will become a distance learning site for youth ages 6-18.
All safety measures that were put in place for the modified summer programming will remain with health screenings, temperature checks, masks worn by all, social distancing and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.
The Club will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
There will be extended hours for high school youth on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 – 7:30 pm.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
“Our number one priority is the safety of our youth, physically and emotionally,” said Chief Executive Officer, Tina Carpenter. “By maintaining our plan for in-person programming with extensive social distancing measures, enhanced sanitation measures, and other accommodations necessary to ensure the safety of members, employees and their families, we can provide a safe place of learning, emotional support, and address the needs of the mind, body and soul.”
BGCSI will ensure all are wearing face masks and other PPE as appropriate to the duties (i.e., food service and gloves) and risk of exposure, wash hands frequently, conduct temperature and symptom checks before entering any building, regularly clean and sanitize spaces and equipment, restrict the borrowing or sharing of items. Individuals who show any signs or symptoms of illness should stay home.
All members will need to be registered for the fall program, even if you are already enrolled. There is a short, 1-page summer registration form that must be completed. ALL parents and high school youth MUST participate in an orientation.
Registration will begin on Monday August 17th with daily orientations. ALL orientations will be at the Springer street site.
