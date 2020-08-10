Goat on the loose in Sikeston, Mo.

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There is a farm animal on the loose in Sikeston.
Animal control officers have been receiving numerous calls in the past couple weeks about a goat on the run around the 1500 block of Ables Road.
Animal control supervisor Jamie Williams said they’ve put eyes on it, but they just can’t seem to rope him in.
“Kind of hard to catch an animal that doesn’t want to be caught. Especially without damaging a farmer’s crop. So, I would just ask people to use caution when driving down Ables Road because you never know. We don’t want a vehicle to hit the goat, for the goats safety and the vehicles safety.”
Williams said if you happen to see the goat in the area, it’s recommended that you don’t try to catch it, just call animal control.
