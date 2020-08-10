Bi-County Health reports 22 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson county region on August 10.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
- Females: One in their 20s, one in their 50s and two in their 70s
- Males: One teenager, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
Williamson
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
- Males: One toddler, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, and one in their 60s
To date, there have been a total of 425 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 198 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including five deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 246 have recovered in Williamson County and 92 have recovered in Franklin County.
