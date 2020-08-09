5-year-old who accidently shot himself in head is out of the ICU, according to GoFundMe account

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A five year old who accidentally shot himself in the head is making progress in his recovery.
According to a GoFundMe account created for Trey May and his family, Trey is breathing on his own and is out of the ICU.
Family members are posting updates on Trey’s condition via a GoFundMe page. Trey’s mother said that her son got a hold of a gun at his father’s home on Spyglass Court in the Okolona neighborhood on July 31.
Trey accidentally shot himself in the head and is recovering in the hospital. His family has setup a GoFundMe account to help pay for his medical expenses.
Trey’s mother said a week ago on Friday her world was turned upside down. She said she thought her son was going to die and then she was overcome with fear of what his life would be like from now on.
The family provided an update on Trey’s condition through a post Saturday.
She said God has gotten her and Trey though it and her son is alive and is breathing on his own. According to the post, Trey is out of the ICU.
For more information on how you can help Trey and his family, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.