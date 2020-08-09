Five injured in Paducah shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are investigating after five people were shot late last night on Paducah’s north side.
Officers in the area of the 900 block of Boyd Street heard multiple gunshots about 11:50 p.m. Saturday.
Around the same time, the Paducah 911 Communications Center began receiving calls saying that multiple people had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found five people who had been shot, and began helping them.
They were three men from Illinois and two women from Paducah.
All were taken to local hospitals for treatment; two of the men were transferred to an out-of-state hospital.
The investigation by Paducah police detectives is in the very early stages and further information, including names of the victims, will be provided when possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.