First Alert Sunday Outlook: Heavy rain and high heat index

(KFVS) - A thunderstorm complex that developed near St. Louis Saturday night will track the southeast into the Heartland Sunday morning.
It will weaken with time, but will still drop some locally heavy rain on parts of the Heartland, a few remnant showers and storms could linger here and there until about noon.
The afternoon should remain mostly dry, but with sunshine heating us to late afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Dew points/humidity will surge this afternoon and tonight: lows Sunday night/Monday morning will be in the low to mid 70s.
Monday looks to be the most uncomfortable day of the week, with less chance of thunderstorms and more heat and humidity.
Peak heat indices are likely to be about 100 to 110 Monday afternoon.
Beyond Monday, storm chances will increase again and temps should back down a bit…especially later in the week as weak northwest flow aloft develops again.
More storm complexes could bring periods of heavy rain again Tuesday and Wednesday.
