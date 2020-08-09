First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A thunderstorm complex that developed near St. Louis Saturday night will track southeast into the Heartland Sunday morning. It will weaken with time, but will still drop some locally heavy rain on parts of SE MO and S IL during the morning hours. It should start to break up after about 8 or 9 am but a few remnant showers and storms could linger here and there until about noon. Indications are that this morning system will stabilize things enough that the afternoon should remain mostly dry….but with sunshine heating us to late afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points/humidity will surge this afternoon and tonight: lows Sunday night/Monday morning will be in the low to mid 70s.