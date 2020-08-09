First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Isolated thunderstorms this Sunday evening should fizzle after sunset, leading to a mostly quiet but very muggy night. Storm chances look to be a touch lower on Monday….although an isolated storm still looks possible especially in SE Illinois as a complex moves just northeast of us. The bigger story for Monday looks to be heat and humidity. Actual highs Monday afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s, with dew points in the mid to upper 70s…one of the most humid days of the summer thus far. This will give us heat indices in the 105 to 110 range by mid-afternoon. Official heat advisories are in effect.