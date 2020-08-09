Egyptian Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of three Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
One case is in Saline County and two cases are in White County.
Saline County has had a total of 131 lab confirmed positives, including 2 deaths.
White County has had a total of 72 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 52 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
