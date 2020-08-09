34,982 coronavirus cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 3 p.m. Aug. 9, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 34,982 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 425 of which were newly reported Sunday.
“We’ve got a number of counties that have 10 or more new cases – Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Taylor, Hardin, Madison, Casey, Warren and Wayne – and a number that are really close there. So remember no matter where you are in the commonwealth, COVID-19 is spreading,” the Governor said. “Nine new kids under 5 have tested positive, so again let’s make sure we’re protecting each other.”
There was one new death reported in Sunday, raising the total to 773 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“That’s yet another family that is suffering during this time,” said Gov. Beshear.
The death reported Sunday was a 71-year-old man from Pulaski County.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some statistics are unavailable until Monday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.