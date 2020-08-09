Bi-County Health Department reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
10 cases are in Franklin County, and 14 cases are in Williamson County.
To date, there have been a total of 416 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 185 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including five deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin county related to COVID-19.
213 have recovered in Williamson County and 86 have recovered in Franklin County.
