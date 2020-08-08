1st COVID-19 related death in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced the first death in Franklin county related to COVID-19 on Saturday.
The individual was a female in her 70s who was previously confirmed to have acquired the disease.
The Health Department has also been notified of 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin and Williamson County region within the past 24 hours.
The individuals are currently being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, age and county are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: Three teenagers, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, and one in their 80s
- Males: Two in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females: Two in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, and two in their 50s
- Males: One child, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, and one in their 60s
To date, there have been a total of 402 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 175 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 213 have recovered in Williamson County and 86 have recovered in Franklin County.
