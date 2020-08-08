First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After an unusually pleasant week, it’s back to more typical August conditions going forward. Today will be a normal summer day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies….afternoon highs near 90 and the dew points rising to around 70. While an isolated afternoon shower is possible, most areas should stay dry. Thunderstorm chances look to ramp up later tonight into Sunday as a warm front approaches from the west. Not outlooked for severe, but a strong storm or two looks possible late tonight into Sunday morning.
The week ahead will feature heat, humidity and an almost daily chance of a thunderstorm. An upper ridge early in the week will transition to a very weak upper trough later in the week, which should bring temps down a degree or two, but it will remain seasonably warm and humid. The hottest days look to be Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon heat indices over 100 likely. Not quite as bad by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.