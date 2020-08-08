First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Summer heat and humidity have finally returned…and look to stick around for a while. In addition, an active pattern will be sending occasional weather systems our way from the west and northwest, keeping a chance of hard-to-time rain and thunderstorms in the outlook for the next few days. The first such system threatens to move in from the northwest overnight tonight. Although we are not outlooked for severe storms by SPC, strong storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible…tracking from NW to SE. This may not affect the entire region, however…so stay tuned.
The week ahead will feature seasonably hot and humid conditions, with occasional thunderstorm chances, although rain chances look to taper off a bit later in the week. The hottest weather looks to be Monday and Tuesday….where air temps in the low to mid 90s and dew points in the mid 70s will send afternoon heat indices well above 100, barring widespread clouds and rain. The pattern looks to moderate just slightly toward the end of the week.
