First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Summer heat and humidity have finally returned…and look to stick around for a while. In addition, an active pattern will be sending occasional weather systems our way from the west and northwest, keeping a chance of hard-to-time rain and thunderstorms in the outlook for the next few days. The first such system threatens to move in from the northwest overnight tonight. Although we are not outlooked for severe storms by SPC, strong storms with gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible…tracking from NW to SE. This may not affect the entire region, however…so stay tuned.