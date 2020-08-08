First Alert: Normal summer day, isolated afternoon showers possible

(KFVS) - After an unusually pleasant week, it’s back to more typical August conditions going forward.
Today will be a normal summer day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Highs this afternoon will reach 90 and the dew points will peak around 70.
Isolated afternoon showers are possible today but most of the area should stay dry.
There is a greater threat of thunderstorms as we move into the night hours and Sunday.
We are not outlooked for anything severe, but a strong storm or two looks possible late tonight into Sunday morning.
The week ahead will feature heat, humidity and an almost daily chance of a thunderstorm.
An upper ridge early in the week will transition to a very weak upper trough later in the week, which should bring temps down a degree or two, but it will remain seasonably warm and humid.
The hottest days look to be Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon heat indices over 100 likely.
