Egyptian Health Department reports 5 more COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | August 8, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:58 AM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five more cases of COVID-19 on August 8.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One male, in his 30s, case status in progress

Gallatin County

  • One female, in her 30s, case status in progress

White County

  • One female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
  • One male, in his 40s, case status in progress
  • One male, in his 70s, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 130 lab confirmed positives, including two deaths.

White County has had a total of 70 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 52 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

