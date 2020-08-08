Crash blocking KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd at 7.8mm in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah 911 Dispatch reports KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is blocked in McCracken County due to a fatal crash near the 7.8 mile marker at the south edge of Paducah.
KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is blocked between Faber Street and Elmdale Road to allow a crash reconstruction investigation.
The estimated duration is 4 hours or approximately 9 a.m.
Motorists may self-detour around this crash site KY 3074/Bleich Road and KY 1310/Berger Road to U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road.
