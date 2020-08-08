34,578 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky,

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Aug. 8, Gov. Beshear stated that there were at least 34,578 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 801 of which were newly reported Saturday.
“Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” said Gov. Beshear.
He also reported eight new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 772 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
“Folks, we need your help. This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously,” said Gov. Beshear.
The deaths reported Saturday include a a 93-year-old man from Christian County; a 97-year-old woman, also from Christian County; and a 66-year-old woman from Pulaski County.
COVID-19 has hit us hard, “but we are not powerless,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We have shown repeatedly that our individual actions will determine our future. Will you continue to wear a face covering? Are you keeping at least six feet distance between yourself and others? Are you washing your hands frequently? And, if you receive a call from a contact tracer, will you answer? If each of us answers ‘Yes!’ through our actions, we can keep Kentuckians safe and keep Kentucky open. Together, Team Kentucky can contain the coronavirus.”
