Carbondale women celebrates her 103rd birthday

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ruth Parkers, a Carbondale woman, would normally have celebrated her 103rd birthday by dining out at Taco Bell in Carbondale but that wasn’t a safe option this year due to the pandemic.
The restaurant helped celebrate by sending her a happy birthday sign and even announcing it on their marquee.
Wanting everyone to stay safe, Ruth simply asked people to send her birthday cards, and they delivered.
She received over 200 well wishes from people all over the country.
Happy birthday Ruth!
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.