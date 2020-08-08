The Breakroom in Cape Girardeau to close

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Breakroom in Cape Girardeau announced they will be closing due to a lack of business brought on by the pandemic.
The business will close it’s doors on August 29.
Due to business being so slow they can no longer afford to keep their doors open.
As far as they know, the business hasn’t had a COVID-19 exposure.
The Breakroom would like to stress that they are closing due to the fact COVID-19 happened and has hurt their business.
