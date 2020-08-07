‘The Young and the Restless’ returns Aug. 10

(CBS) - Get ready to return to Genoa City! The #1 daytime drama The Young and the Restless is back with all new episodes, Monday, August 10 (12:30-1:30 PM, ET; 11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on KFVS.
The return will find Victor and Nikki’s family threatened by a secret, Billy and Lily navigating their new partnership with a shocking scandal brewing, Phyllis and Abby’s rivalry heating up, and Sharon’s family rallying around her during her brave battle with cancer.
Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, Daytime Emmy Award-winning The Young and the Restless premiered on March 26, 1973. It has been TV’s #1-rated daytime drama for the past 31 years.
The series, which is in its 47th season, is broadcast weekdays (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) and is produced by Bell Dramatic Serial Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.
