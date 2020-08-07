What you need to know Aug. 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Aug. 7.
Light to patchy fog is possible in low lying areas this morning. Wake-up temps will be in the low 60s.
Our unseasonably mild trend comes to an end today.
Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the mid-80s with low humidity. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.
Summer heat, humidity and scattered storm chances return on Saturday.
Highs will be back in the lower 90s .
- A New Concord man faces murder charges in connection with a deadly crash which happened in Calloway County last year.
- Authorities say they’ve found an unfinished tunnel stretching from Arizona to Mexico that appears to be “the most sophisticated tunnel in U.S. history.”
- Washington talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money are teetering on the brink of collapse after a marathon meeting in the Capitol Thursday night generated lots of recriminations but little progress on the top issues confronting negotiators.
- Gov. Mike Parson will hold a meeting with leaders at Southeast Missouri State University today to discuss reopening plans for the fall semester.
- People in Kentucky will be required to wear masks a little longer. Gov. Andy Beshear has extended his mask-wearing mandate another 30 days.
- Today through Sunday is Missouri’s tax-free back to school holiday.
- The Southern Illinois Music Festival will go on as scheduled with multiple shows and venues. Attendees must register online first.
- An obituary for a Texas man who died of COVID-19 complications blames Pres. Trump and people who won’t wear masks.
- There’s no national law that requires employers to notify employees if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19.
- As of this week, the ACLU has filed nearly 400 lawsuits and other legal actions against the Trump administration, some meeting with setbacks but many resulting in important victories.
