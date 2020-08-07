What you need to know Aug. 7

Our unseasonably mild trend comes to an end today.
By Marsha Heller | August 7, 2020 at 3:22 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 3:22 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Aug. 7.

Light to patchy fog is possible in low lying areas this morning. Wake-up temps will be in the low 60s.

Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer in the mid-80s with low humidity. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Summer heat, humidity and scattered storm chances return on Saturday.

Highs will be back in the lower 90s .

