A very August-like weekend expected

What does an August-like weekend mean? Hot, humid with a chance for storms. That sums up the forecast not only for the weekend, but for the next several days. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with feels like number in the mid 90s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms could sneak into mainly our western counties, but most areas will remain dry. Sunday will bring better chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although they will be scattered so not everyone will get wet. Outside of the storms, it will be hot and humid. Feels like number will hit the triple digits in many areas by Monday. More widespread scattered storms are expected Tuesday through Friday of next week.