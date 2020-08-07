TDH: 20 new COVID-19 deaths, 81 new hospitalizations in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State health officials say there are 2,432 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s latest report shows there are 118,782 total cases in the state -- 117,087 are confirmed and 1,695 are probable.
With the additional 20 deaths reported Friday, there have been 1,206 Tennesseans to die due to complications with the virus.
Hospitalizations increased by 81 overnight and more more than 79,300 people have recovered from the virus in the Volunteer State.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 264 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths since Thursday morning.
SCHD says the county has seen a total of 22,816 cases since the start of the pandemic and nearly 80% of those cases have recovered. County coronavirus deaths are nearing 300, accounting for 1.3% of all cases.
According to the health department, there are over 4,300 active cases across the county.
As new cases are reported daily, SCHD is also keeping track of health care resources in the Mid-South. ICU utilization is currently in the red zone coming in at 92%.
When ICU utilization reached the red zone in the past, talks of preparing the alternate care facility in Memphis surfaced. The facility has not yet been needed as the county continues to battle virus-related hospitalizations among other health care issues residents may be facing that require hospitalization.
The county’s testing positivity rate took a fall after several weeks of steady increase. The rate fell from 16.4% to 15.8% from July 19 to July 25. Officials are looking for 14 days of a significant increase before the county can move forward with any additional reopenings. Another small decrease during the week of July 26 through August 1 also brought the rate down to 15.3%.
SCHD is investigating a number of COVID-19 clusters at long term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 28 facilities currently under investigation.
A separate 18 facilities have clusters that are reportedly resolved. The health department says clusters are considered resolved once a facility can go 28 consecutive days without reporting a new case of the virus. There have been 87 deaths among all residents and staff at both current and resolved clusters.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 47,028 total cases and 515 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,315 cases; 20 deaths; 1,140 recoveries
- Cross -- 183 cases; 3 deaths; 153 recoveries
- Lee -- 890 cases; 8 deaths; 867 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 914 cases; 13 deaths; 634 recoveries
- Phillips -- 298 cases; 7 deaths; 247 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 217 cases; 3 deaths; 137 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 1,165 cases; 3 deaths; 1,029 recoveries
Mississippi -- 65,436 total cases and 1,848 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 397 cases; 5 deaths
- Benton -- 142 cases
- Coahoma -- 715 cases; 11 deaths
- DeSoto -- 3,574 cases; 30 deaths
- Lafayette -- 956 cases; 15 deaths
- Marshall -- 674 cases; 9 deaths
- Panola -- 1,026 cases; 12 deaths
- Quitman -- 252 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 705 cases; 27 deaths
- Tippah -- 342 cases; 13 deaths
- Tunica -- 322 cases; 6 deaths
Tennessee -- 117,087 total cases and 1,206 deaths
- Crockett -- 260 cases; 4 deaths; 136 recoveries
- Dyer -- 619 cases; 7 deaths; 273 recoveries
- Fayette -- 670 cases; 8 deaths; 421 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 875 cases; 17 deaths; 532 recoveries
- Haywood -- 457 cases; 6 deaths; 190 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 487 cases; 8 deaths; 255 recoveries
- McNairy -- 366 cases; 5 deaths; 168 recoveries
- Tipton -- 1,183 cases; 9 deaths; 770 recoveries
