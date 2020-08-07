Slightly Warmer Friday Morning

Mostly clear skies this morning with slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 50s north to low 60s. Light to patchy fog may develop in low lying areas There will be slightly more cloud cover over portions of southeast Missouri today but overall, partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies can be expected. High temps by the afternoon will be warmer again today in the mid 80s, but lower dew points will make it not feel sticky.
We will be watching the small chance for some storms heading into the weekend. Right now, our northwestern and western counties have a slight chance on Saturday. Small chances of scattered storms across the Heartland are possible on Sunday. It will be hot with temps returning into the low 90s and very humid outside.
-Lisa
