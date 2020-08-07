S7HD reports 34 newly recovered COVID-19 patients

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 34 new recovered case of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 382 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. One is in Johnson County, and six are in Union County.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 553 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven confirms a total of 9,593 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the region as of August 7.
There have been 21 deaths reported by S7HD in the region.
