21 residents and 6 employees reported at Jefferson County long term care facility

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County health Department is reporting that 21 residents and six employees at a long term care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The county is also reporting five more COVID-19 cases in the county that are not residents or employees at the care facility, for a total of 32 new positives today.
So far, the county has had 265 total positive tests.
There are 59 active cases and 190 released from isolation in the county.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.