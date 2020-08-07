Redhawks temporarily suspends football practice

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has suspended football practice due to events related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SEMO President Dr. Carlos Vargas, Director of Athletics Brady Barke and Head Coach Tom Matukewicz made the decision on Thursday.
“Until we get a decision and more clarity about what things will look like, we don’t need to risk the health and safety of our student-athletes,” said Matukewicz. “The welfare of our program is top priority and we will resume practice when we feel it is appropriate to do so.”
The Redhawks first two non-conference games scheduled for September 3 and September 12 were previously canceled games scheduled and replacement games have not yet been finalized. If opponents are not secured for those dates, SEMO is set to open its season at Southern Illinois on Sept. 19.
“The landscape of college football continues to change rapidly,” added Barke. “Once we have a more definitive direction for the Fall season and our potential first game, we will reevaluate resuming practice activities.”
