Poshard Foundation for Abused Children awarded $100K for southern Ill. families

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children was awarded a $100,000 grant by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.
A news conference will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 7 on the lawn outside the Foundation office at John A. Logan College.
Representatives from some of the 18 agencies receiving checks will join Glenn and Jo Poshard to share how the funds will benefit children and families in southern Illinois.
This will be an outside event and will require all participants to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“Thanks to the generosity of the IL COVID-19 Response Fund and our Foundation supporters, we have been able to help thousands of children and their families in a brief timeframe. We do not allow any costs for salaries or expenses, ensuring maximum support for the most vulnerable among us,” said Glenn Poshard.
The Foundation targeted 18 different agencies over 23 southern Illinois counties to distribute assistance such as nutritional food, basic supplies, medical care, educational needs, behavioral and mental health services and other therapeutic necessities for children and families.
The following agencies will be participating in the distribution of the $100,000 Illinois COVID-19 funds:
- Attucks Community Service Board
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois
- Cairo Women’s Shelter, Inc.
- Carbondale Spring Food Autonomy Project
- Carbondale Warming Center
- Caritas Family Solutions – Carterville
- Caritas Family Solutions – Mt. Vernon
- CASA of Jefferson County
- Centerstone
- Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network
- Egyptian Health Department & System Partners
- Hoyleton Youth & Family Services
- Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison & Family Ministry
- Pregnancy Matters
- Southern Seven Health Department
- Spero Family Services
- Stress & Trauma Treatment Center & System Partners
- Women for Change
“In order to move these resources to the children as quickly as possible through the network of social service agencies, our Foundation has been assisted greatly by the IL-HEALS PARTNERS, Egyptian Health Department, the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center, and the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network,” said Jo Poshard. “We are beyond grateful for their support.”
The Poshard Foundation was first awarded $300,000 by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund in April 2020. In addition, The Poshard Foundation gave $100,000 to 30 social service agencies and $50,000 to 27 food pantries.
Combined with the current $100,000 grant, a total of $550,000 has been distributed by the Foundation since March 2020 to the direct support of southern Illinois families struggling to survive during the pandemic.
The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was created to disburse funds to nonprofit organizations serving people, families and communities hit hardest by the pandemic.
