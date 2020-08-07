Police: Organized group believed to have stolen 3 vehicles in Perryville, Mo.

“We believe the suspects are an organized group who have done this previously,” said Cpl. Jeri Cain, public information officer for the Perryville Police Department. “Only one of the vehicles taken was unlocked and none had keys left in them. This group had the ability to start these vehicles without the keys. We are sharing the license plates of the stolen vehicles as they also seem to be switching plates among the stolen vehicles. We ask if you would see a vehicle with any of these license plates, that you contact the local law enforcement and pass on the information.”