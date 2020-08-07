Police: Organized group believed to have stolen 3 vehicles in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after three vehicles were reported stolen in the same area.
According to the Perryville Police Department, the vehicles were reported stolen from the area of the 200 block of South Perryville Blvd. between midnight and 1 a.m. on Thursday, August 6.
The suspect vehicle is a black Nissan Maxima that was reported stolen out of Union, Mo. According to recovered security video, there are three known suspects, all were wearing masks.
Police say the suspects first stole a white 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri license plate ND0R3X. They say the suspects took the plates from the vehicle and placed them on the Nissan.
The Malibu was later recovered at Sonic in Perryville.
The second vehicle stolen was a 2002 silver Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plate 2MDP47. The Jeep was a hard top with tinted windows, a luggage rack on the rear of the vehicle and a LED light bar on the roof.
Police say the Jeep was taken from the rear parking area of Hoeckele’s Bakery and was driven next door to Crump’s Auto Sales where the third vehicle and trailer were stolen.
The third vehicle was described as a white Ford F-350 with Missouri license plate 0UDY46. It had an attached black Hodges flatbed trailer.
According to police, surveillance video showed a suspect breaking the window of the truck and a second suspect with a laptop entering the vehicle. The first suspect then got into the vehicle and left the business.
“We believe the suspects are an organized group who have done this previously,” said Cpl. Jeri Cain, public information officer for the Perryville Police Department. “Only one of the vehicles taken was unlocked and none had keys left in them. This group had the ability to start these vehicles without the keys. We are sharing the license plates of the stolen vehicles as they also seem to be switching plates among the stolen vehicles. We ask if you would see a vehicle with any of these license plates, that you contact the local law enforcement and pass on the information.”
Police say a fourth vehicle in the area was tampered with in an attempt to steal it, but they were not successful.
