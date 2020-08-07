Police chase in Martin, Tenn. ended with crash, shots being fired

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A police chase in Martin ended with a crash and shots being fired.
According to the Martin Police Department, several law enforcement agencies from Kentucky followed a subject into the Martin city limits on Thursday, August 6 around 11:50 a.m.
Police say when the chase got to the entry ramp to 22 bypass on the north end of Martin at the Weakley Nissan/Ford Dealership, the vehicle crashed and shots were fired.
They said the driver/suspect was airlifted from the scene and taken to be treated for self-inflicted wounds.
According to Martin police, the chase was first initiated in reference to the driver being wanted in Fulton County, Illinois for aggravated battery to a police officer.
The crash and other parts of the incident are being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The Martin Police Department said it was not involved in the chase or any part of the incident. However, they did provide traffic assistance and scene security during the THP investigation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.