New online form allows Kentuckians to report Medicaid fraud, patient abuse

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a new tool for reporting suspected Medicaid fraud and patient abuse.
Kentuckians can now electronically report abuse, neglect and exploitation by completing an online complaint form.
The form can be submitted from electronic devices, including smart phones, computers and tablets.
While Kentuckians are encouraged to report as many details as possible when filling out the complaint, the Medicaid fraud and abuse form allows the reporting party to choose to include their name or to remain anonymous.
Completed forms are sent to the Attorney General’s Office for further review, investigation and, if appropriate, prosecution.
In addition to the form, Kentuckians may also report suspected Medicaid fraud and abuse by calling the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP.
