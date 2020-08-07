2nd Marion Penitentiary inmate with COVID-19 dies

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A second inmate that tested positive for COVID-19 at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Marion has died.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), 39-year-old Taiwan Davis, housed at the Marion, Illinois facility, tested positive for the virus on July 29.
A few days later Davis was evaluated by federal medical staff and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday, Aug. 5 Davis died at the hospital.
Prison officials said Davis had pre-existing medical conditions, which can lead to developing a more severe COVID-19 case.
The Southern District of Illinois sentenced Davis to the Marion penitentiary for 84-months on a distribution of controlled substance charge. He had been at the facility since Dec. 18, 2019.
As of Friday, Aug. 7, at least 80 inmates and four staff members at USP Marion have active COVID-19 cases.
BOP reports 57 inmates and four staff members have recovered from the virus.
USP Marion is a medium security facility, which also operates a minimum security prison camp.
In total, the federal prison complex houses 1,213 male offenders.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.