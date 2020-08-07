Lawmakers introduce ‘COVID-19 in Corrections Data Transparency Act'

“COVID-19 is continuing to spread like wildfire in our prisons and jails, putting the lives of inmates, staff, and communities at risk. But BOP and USMS have failed to adequately report data about the number of cases to state government. Without this critical data, it’s becoming more difficult to treat these facilities as the hotspots they are,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. “This legislation takes a step forward in ensuring that local leaders and public health experts have the data readily available to address the needs of these facilities.”