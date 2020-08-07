Kentucky Education Association states Kentucky schools should not open

The KEA is asking school districts to protect children and start the school year virtually. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Ashley Smith | August 7, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 7:39 PM

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Educations Association (KEA), an organization comprised of 42,000 educators, states that the State’s school should not have in-person classes at this time.

They state how educators are a part of the community, and that the educators lives have been also been affected by the pandemic.

One of the first steps the state took to flatten the rate of infection was to close public schools. 

The KEA said the schools are places where large numbers of people regularly gather in close proximity for extended periods of time, which means they create the perfect circumstances for this extremely deadly virus to spread.

The association stated that, “By every objective measure, and without public schools being open at all during the last few months, the coronavirus situation in Kentucky at this moment is far worse than it was in March.  If we all believed it wasn’t safe to operate schools then, how can it possibly be safe to reopen now?”

On August 5, Governor Beshear said, “If in-person classes were to start today and I had to make a recommendation, I would recommend to push it back,” when he was asked about in-person classes.

KEA believes that public schools serve many roles, not the least of which is to provide a place where all students can learn and all educators can work in a safe environment. We teach children to think critically; to consider facts and science; and to make rational decisions based on what they know to be true. We all wish we knew when life will be able to return to normal, but we don’t. What we do know from the facts we can observe since Memorial Day is that acting as though life was back to normal absolutely doesn’t make it so.
KEA

KEA stated that it believes the choice, based on scientific evidence, is clear. That Kentucky’s public schools should not open to in-person instruction at this time.

“In-person instruction should not resume until, at a minimum, the infection rate in Kentucky statewide andthe infection rate in the county in which the school district is located both fall below 4% and both remain below 4% for 21 consecutive days as measured by a 7-day rolling average. Districts must also consider other factors unique to their own communities, such as the infection rate among school-aged children and whether the Department of Public Health supports their reopening plan. Doing anything else is simply irresponsible,” stated the KEA.

The KEA is asking school districts to protect children and start the school year virtually.

The most difficult decisions to make are those where all the choices are bad. Under those circumstances, the best decision is the one that does the least harm. In this moment, we must all weigh our craving for normalcy against the health and safety of our children, the educators who actively serve them, the retired educators and other senior Kentuckians who are at higher risk from this disease, and all their families and communities.
KEA

