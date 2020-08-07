Hydro Adventures Water Park For Sale

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of Butler County’s biggest summer attractions is now up for sale as the currently owners are hoping a local buyer will take over the property.
Chief Financial Officer, Doug Anderson, said this year the park opening was delayed due to the corona virus.
“Once we were cleared to open it, the season was going to be so short. It just didn’t make much sense to reopen it.”
After thinking it through, he decided it was time to sell the park. “The sale is really something that we were considering prior to this season. So, it was really more of a natural progression more so than necessarily a covid related issue.”
The Hydro Adventures Waterpark doors are closed and the rides have been shut down.
That eliminates more than 50 summer jobs, and leaving very few places for the public to go and cool off.
“The purchaser of the park would actually have the park as it stands now proper. Which includes the waterpark, go-cart track, huge arcade, plenty of parking to accommodate the facility.”
In total, the new owner will get more than 90,000 square feet of property which will allow Anderson to focus on other interests.
“The reason for selling the park is we operate other parks throughout the country, and this just doesn’t fit our geographic and where we continue to expand and have concentrations.”
To learn more about the purchase of the Hydro Adventures waterpark, you can go here: https://hydroadventures.com/
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.