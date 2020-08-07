Graves County total COVID-19 cases increase to 545

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department today announced 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 545 confirmed cases.
“Normal seems so long ago. Thank you for working hard at being safe.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“The number of new cases this week have been less this week. I know people are being careful because I see it. Thank you!” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
