Gov. Pritzker announces $32M community revitalization project for Chicago’s south side

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A $32 million project is expected to transform vacant land in Chicago’s south side into a new Green Era Urban Farming Campus.
Governor JB Pritzker joined Green Era and members of the Auburn Gresham community to announce a $3 million state investment to the project.
The new urban farming campus will provide access to fresh food, renewable energy and resilient growth for a community that has historically suffered from disinvestment and a lack of employment opportunities.
Construction on the vacant, 9-acre site is scheduled to start in March 2022 and will create hundreds of permanent and construction jobs for members of the community.
The new campus will include 13,000 square feet of greenhouse space, expected to grow over 26,000 pounds of food per year.
The state is contributing $2 million from Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan to fill the final funding gap for the project, as part of a statewide initiative to transform underutilized properties into economic development opportunities. State funds will be paired with financing supported through a New Market Tax Credit, including commitments from several local funding partners including IFF, Chicago Community Loan Fund, the MacArthur Foundation’s Benefit Chicago, and many others.
