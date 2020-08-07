Gov. Pritzker announces $32M community revitalization project for Chicago’s south side

The state is contributing $2 million from Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan to fill the final funding gap for the project, as part of a statewide initiative to transform underutilized properties into economic development opportunities. State funds will be paired with financing supported through a New Market Tax Credit, including commitments from several local funding partners including IFF, Chicago Community Loan Fund, the MacArthur Foundation’s Benefit Chicago, and many others.