Gov. Pritzker to announce new COVID-19 prevention guidelines

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is to announce new guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a briefing at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.
Industry leaders will join the governor during his announcement at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, including 21 additional deaths.
Three of the new deaths reported were from the Heartland. A person in their 60s from Williamson County, a man in his 50s from Union County and a woman in her 60s from Saline County.
Currently, 188,424 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Illinois, including 7,594 deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.