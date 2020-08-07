Gov. Pritzker to announce new COVID-19 prevention guidelines

Governor JB Pritzker is to announce new guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a briefing at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Marsha Heller | August 7, 2020 at 4:10 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 4:10 AM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is to announce new guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a briefing at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

Industry leaders will join the governor during his announcement at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, including 21 additional deaths.

Three of the new deaths reported were from the Heartland. A person in their 60s from Williamson County, a man in his 50s from Union County and a woman in her 60s from Saline County.

Currently, 188,424 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Illinois, including 7,594 deaths.

