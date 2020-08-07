Gov. Beshear expected to announce additional guidance for Ky. bars, restaurants on Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is expected to announced more COVID-19 guidance for bars and restaurants on Monday, August 10.
“Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” said Gov. Beshear yesterday. “Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home.”
On Friday, August 7, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 573 new cases of COVID-19, including four new deaths.
Of the new cases, 21 were children ages five and younger.
The new deaths reported on Friday include a 62-year-old woman from Graves County.
The total number of cases in Kentucky is 33,796 with 764 total deaths.
Currently, there have been at least 684,356 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.57%. At least 8,589 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.