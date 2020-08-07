Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 will start the school year virtual

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 will be starting the school year with a full remote learning schedule on Monday, August 24, 2020.
The District will stay on this Remote Learning only schedule through at least Friday, September 11, 2020.
The District will continue to evaluate and make plans for a return to in-person learning on a continual basis.
Throughout these Remote Learning Days, faculty and staff will be working from their classrooms at the schools each day.
Student work during Remote Learning will be graded and attendance and participation will be tracked.
The District’s staff will be reporting on Monday, August 17 to continue their training on improving our technology and remote learning skills.
The District will be reaching out to families who indicated they have technology needs over the next two weeks to get devices and materials to them.
Their Office of Special Education staff will be reaching out to our families to work through the various IEP issues.
In the coming days, they will post more information on how they will conduct their district-wide breakfast and lunch program, how they will get technology assistance to those who need it, how materials and textbooks may be distributed, how they will track learning, how extra-curricular and sports programs will be handled, and how they will eventually try to get back into in-person learning.
