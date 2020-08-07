Four more residents test positive for COVID-19 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County Health Department was notified of four Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
To date, there have been 696 confirmed cases in the county, including 19 related deaths.
Thirteen residents have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total recovered to 575 residents.
102 active cases are currently being managed.
The county remains at IDPH warning level.
